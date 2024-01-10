Beccles in Distress: Storm Henk Unleashes Fury, Sparks Outrage

In the quaint market town of Beccles, the serenity typically associated with its picturesque streets and charming architecture has been disrupted by the fury of Storm Henk. The storm has left an indelible mark on the town, unleashing floodwaters that have caused significant damage and distress among local residents.

Drainage System Failure and its Fallout

The town’s drainage system, unfortunately, proved inept in managing the heavy downpour. The excessive rainfall resulted in flooded roads and the formation of ‘whirlpools’, turning the town’s arterial routes into waterlogged alleys. The situation escalated on Darby Road, where a homeowner was confronted with the collapse of a newly constructed fence and the obliteration of building footings for the second time due to a burst pipe in a storm drain.

Outrage Directed at Anglian Water

The calamity has sparked outrage among locals, who have directed their ire at Anglian Water. The company has borne the brunt of criticism for not effectively safeguarding the town from such incidents. While Anglian Water is currently addressing the situation, their efforts have, so far, failed to quell the rising discontent among the locals.

Adverse Impact on Infrastructure and Repair Efforts

The storm’s impact has extended beyond the immediate distress to the residents, leaving a significant dent in the town’s infrastructure. A footpath and a roundabout in Beccles have been adversely affected, necessitating immediate repair efforts. Beccles district councillor Sarah Plummer has been on the frontline, actively assisting residents with flood-related issues. She attributes the problem to severe storms, changes in farming practices, and inadequate maintenance of ditches.

Financial Aid and Criticism of The Environment Agency

The recent storms have brought England almost 60% more rainfall than the December average. Financial aid is being extended to flood-affected households and businesses. There is also the potential for council tax and business rates relief. However, the Environment Agency finds itself in the crosshairs for not utilising £310 million earmarked for flood defences, which has allegedly increased the risk of flooding for numerous properties.