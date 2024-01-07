Beauty Expert Hannah Martin Shares Her Tips for Natural Radiance

In the vibrant world of cosmetics, where trends come and go, the art of achieving a natural, radiant look remains timeless. British makeup artist Hannah Martin, celebrated for her work with royalty such as Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie, recently opened up about her expert beauty tips for creating this enduring appeal.

Less is More: The Beauty Regimen

Martin advocates for a simplistic beauty regimen. She underscores the importance of staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, choosing high-quality skincare products, and applying minimal makeup. The seasoned artist is a fan of Ciaté London Dewy Skin, which she recommends for natural coverage. Her own makeup routine, which takes only five minutes, is a testament to her philosophy of simplicity. Essential items in her repertoire include a moisturizer with SPF, concealer, tinted moisturizer, bronzer, brow gel, mascara, and lipstick. The lipstick, she adds, can also be used on the cheeks for a pop of color.

Must-Haves and Recommendations

If stranded on a desert island, Martin says she would prioritize SPF, mascara, and lip balm. When it comes to budget-friendly products, the renowned makeup artist points towards Garnier Micellar Water and Dr.PAWPAW for their versatility and effectiveness. However, she advises against color-changing lipsticks, deeming them unnecessary. For photography, she suggests keeping makeup simple to avoid overly dark eyes that may not translate well on camera.

A Career Crowned with Highlights

Hannah Martin has recently launched her Pro Brush Collection in collaboration with Ciaté London, now available at Mecca Australia. Reflecting on her illustrious career, Martin shares her crowning achievements, which include being credited in Vogue, television appearances, and a string of successful product collaborations. The launch of her collection at Mecca Australia is a notable addition to her list of career highlights, as she continues to influence and inspire with her beauty expertise.