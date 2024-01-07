BCP Council Warns Residents as Temperatures Expected to Drop to Zero

Residents of BCP Council area are bracing for icy conditions as temperatures are set to plummet to zero degrees starting Sunday, January 7th.

The local authority has issued a warning, urging the public to exercise caution following heavy rain on Thursday that has increased the risk of ice formation. Council teams are working round the clock, prepared to grit roads and tackle any issues arising from the freeze.

Essential Gritting and Maintenance

Weather stations across the area are actively monitoring road temperatures to ensure timely and effective gritting. Priority is being given to main routes, including those frequently used by buses and emergency vehicles.

The council is also committed to maintaining uninterrupted access to key locations like hospitals and schools.

A Call for Vigilance

Cllr Vikki Slade of BCP Council has called upon residents to remain vigilant due to the potential for icy conditions. She emphasized the importance of checking on vulnerable members in the community during this time.

The council is also advising residents to adequately prepare for winter travel, follow weather updates, and seek warm spaces in the community.

Support for the Homeless

The council is collaborating with St Mungo’s to monitor the forecast and provide necessary support to the homeless population. The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) may be activated, offering emergency accommodation if required.

Residents are encouraged to report instances of internal flooding and fallen trees directly to the council. More information on severe weather protocols is available on the council’s website.