en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

BCP Council Warns Residents as Temperatures Expected to Drop to Zero

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
BCP Council Warns Residents as Temperatures Expected to Drop to Zero

Residents of BCP Council area are bracing for icy conditions as temperatures are set to plummet to zero degrees starting Sunday, January 7th.

The local authority has issued a warning, urging the public to exercise caution following heavy rain on Thursday that has increased the risk of ice formation. Council teams are working round the clock, prepared to grit roads and tackle any issues arising from the freeze.

Essential Gritting and Maintenance

Weather stations across the area are actively monitoring road temperatures to ensure timely and effective gritting. Priority is being given to main routes, including those frequently used by buses and emergency vehicles.

The council is also committed to maintaining uninterrupted access to key locations like hospitals and schools.

A Call for Vigilance

Cllr Vikki Slade of BCP Council has called upon residents to remain vigilant due to the potential for icy conditions. She emphasized the importance of checking on vulnerable members in the community during this time.

The council is also advising residents to adequately prepare for winter travel, follow weather updates, and seek warm spaces in the community.

Support for the Homeless

The council is collaborating with St Mungo’s to monitor the forecast and provide necessary support to the homeless population. The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) may be activated, offering emergency accommodation if required.

Residents are encouraged to report instances of internal flooding and fallen trees directly to the council. More information on severe weather protocols is available on the council’s website.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
27 seconds ago
Urgent Appeal for Missing Man Last Seen at Plymouth Train Station
In an urgent call to the public, Devon and Cornwall Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing 48-year-old man, Christian Davies, from Torpoint. Davies was last spotted at the Plymouth train station on the early morning of January 6, and since then, his whereabouts have remained unknown, escalating concerns for his safety. Details of
Urgent Appeal for Missing Man Last Seen at Plymouth Train Station
Sisters Battle to Unravel Mystery Behind Equine Grass Sickness After Horse's Narrow Survival
16 mins ago
Sisters Battle to Unravel Mystery Behind Equine Grass Sickness After Horse's Narrow Survival
Michelle Keegan Shines in 'Fool Me Once': A Netflix Hit Despite Mixed Reviews
17 mins ago
Michelle Keegan Shines in 'Fool Me Once': A Netflix Hit Despite Mixed Reviews
Westmorland and Furness Council Takes Reigns of The Coro in Ulverston
7 mins ago
Westmorland and Furness Council Takes Reigns of The Coro in Ulverston
Altrincham's Crucial Victory Over Barnet in Play-Off Chase
9 mins ago
Altrincham's Crucial Victory Over Barnet in Play-Off Chase
Blackburn Rovers Triumph in FA Cup Clash with Cambridge United
12 mins ago
Blackburn Rovers Triumph in FA Cup Clash with Cambridge United
Latest Headlines
World News
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
18 seconds
Urvashi Dholakia Shares Health Update: A Journey of Recovery and Gratitude
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
23 seconds
Thrilling Outcomes in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Behavioral Health Council Established by Pennsylvania Governor Aims to Address Escalating Mental Health Challenges
27 seconds
Behavioral Health Council Established by Pennsylvania Governor Aims to Address Escalating Mental Health Challenges
Siwan Professor's Social Media Posts Spark Controversy, Investigation Underway
45 seconds
Siwan Professor's Social Media Posts Spark Controversy, Investigation Underway
Thrills and Spills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
1 min
Thrills and Spills: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
Edelbert Dinha Highlights Midfield as Orlando Pirates' Greatest Strength
2 mins
Edelbert Dinha Highlights Midfield as Orlando Pirates' Greatest Strength
College Basketball's Perfect Records: Drexel, Princeton, and Western Kentucky Lead
2 mins
College Basketball's Perfect Records: Drexel, Princeton, and Western Kentucky Lead
New Mexico Triumphs Over Wyoming: An In-Depth Look at the Game
2 mins
New Mexico Triumphs Over Wyoming: An In-Depth Look at the Game
Santa Clara Broncos Triumph in Tight Basketball Game Against Pepperdine Waves
2 mins
Santa Clara Broncos Triumph in Tight Basketball Game Against Pepperdine Waves
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
32 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app