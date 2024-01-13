en English
Business

BCP Council to Close Controversial In-House Regeneration Company, FuturePlaces

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
BCP Council to Close Controversial In-House Regeneration Company, FuturePlaces

In a significant development, the BCP Council is moving towards the dissolution of its controversial in-house regeneration company, FuturePlaces. The company, now confirmed to be non-operational, is anticipated to be formally shuttered by the end of the present fiscal quarter, around June 2024.

FuturePlaces: A Controversial Entity

FuturePlaces became a contentious entity within the BCP Council. The announcement of its imminent closure was made during a full council meeting by council leader Vikki Slade. The winding down of FuturePlaces indicates a significant shift in the council’s approach to regeneration projects.

A New Director for the Wind-down

As part of the closure procedure, Chris Shephard has been appointed as a director of the company. Interestingly, Shephard will not receive any payment for this role, which is primarily focused on overseeing the meticulous winding-down process.

Assessing the Value and Future of Work

The closure process involves a thorough evaluation of each piece of work associated with FuturePlaces. This assessment will determine whether the BCP Council wishes to procure any of this work. Furthermore, it will examine the council’s capacity to manage these tasks internally, a crucial factor in the overall plan. Councillor Patrick Canavan voiced his opinion at the meeting, stating his belief that FuturePlaces was superfluous from its inception.

Business Local News United Kingdom
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

