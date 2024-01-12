en English
Bayswater Mansion with London’s Largest Domestic Basement Extension on Sale for £21 Million

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Bayswater Mansion with London's Largest Domestic Basement Extension on Sale for £21 Million

Stepping into the quiet, leafy lanes of Bayswater, near Hyde Park, you wouldn’t expect to find a Grade II-listed, six-bedroom house with a price tag of £21 million. Yet, that’s precisely what you’ll discover in this affluent London neighbourhood. The Victorian-era facade gives no hint of what lies beneath: a two-storey basement extension, one of London’s deepest and largest domestic projects, completed in 2019.

Underground Luxury

Newman Zeglmeier, the mastermind behind the design, has transformed the basement into a private sanctuary of luxury. The extension houses an elaborate underground gym, a swimming pool with observation windows, a Jacuzzi plunge pool, and a full sauna. Entertainment rooms complete with a bar, fridges, wine storage, and a home cinema offer the perfect space for hosting guests. The jewel in the crown is an underground garage with an electric car lift and space for two cars.

A Blend of Contemporary and Classic

Inside the mansion, contemporary style merges with classic architecture in a beautiful dance. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls drench the interiors with natural light, while floating staircases lend a modern edge. The L-shaped private art gallery, overlooking a serene courtyard garden, adds a touch of culture. The original house, dating back to the 1850s, maintains its vintage charm with a sleek grey kitchen, multiple reception rooms, a separate guest wing, and staff quarters.

A Luxury Rental

The opulent mansion is also available for rent at a staggering £25,000 a week. This extravagant rental fee is a testament to the growing trend of luxury developments in historical settings, much like the ongoing transformation of the iconic Whiteley’s department store into residences.

This unique property, with its blend of heritage and modern luxury, is more than just a house. It’s a statement of grandeur, an icon of architectural innovation, and a testament to the evolving face of London’s luxury real estate.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

