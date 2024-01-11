en English
Battling Unseen Challenges: School Confronts Dog Waste Issue

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:44 am EST
Battling Unseen Challenges: School Confronts Dog Waste Issue

Christ Church Primary, nestled in Weston-super-Mare, has recently found itself grappling with an unforeseen challenge. Since the beginning of the term in September, the school has been plagued by a most unsavory phenomenon—bags filled with dog feces being lobbed onto classroom roofs. With a total of 15 bags removed so far, the issue first came to light when teachers working in the upper floors of the school noticed this unpleasant situation.

Addressing the Issue

Reacting to the distressing situation, the school’s headteacher, Kerry James, spearheaded measures to tackle the problem. One of the immediate actions taken was the installation of signs on December 12, urging dog walkers to exercise responsibility and refrain from littering the school premises. The signs seem to have had the desired effect as there have been no further incidents reported since their installation.

Emphasizing the Need for Cleanliness and Respect

Mr. James expressed his disappointment over the disrespectful behavior, underscoring the importance of maintaining a clean environment for the children. The potential health hazards posed by such actions can’t be overlooked, as exposure to dog feces can lead to a host of diseases and infections. It’s an issue that goes beyond mere annoyance—it’s about safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the school’s young learners.

Seeking Assistance from the Council

In a bid to prevent future occurrences, the school has made an appeal to North Somerset Council. They have reported the issue and proposed the installation of a dog poo bin in the vicinity. By providing a designated spot for disposal, the school hopes to deter individuals from resorting to such offensive conduct in the future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

