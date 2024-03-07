Bat for Lashes Announces Comeback Tour and New Album 'The Dream of Delphi' After 14 Years

Natasha Khan, widely recognized as Bat for Lashes, is making a grand return to the music scene with an upcoming album and tour, marking her first major project since her notable absence from the spotlight following her 2008 Brit Awards nominations. Having captivated audiences with her debut in 2007 and subsequent chart-topping albums, Khan's latest venture, 'The Dream of Delphi,' is set to be released this May, with a tour and a performance at the Edinburgh International Festival in August.

Revival of a Music Icon

After years of relative obscurity, Bat for Lashes is set to reignite her career with a new record label and her sixth studio album, 'The Dream of Delphi.' The lead single, sharing the album's name, is described by Khan as a magical invocation, drawing inspiration from her journey into motherhood and the profound changes it brought to her life and art. This album not only marks a return to music but also showcases a personal evolution, with motherhood infusing new depths into her work.

A Nationwide Tour and Festival Highlight

The announcement of Khan's nationwide tour has excited fans across the UK, promising performances in cities including Oxford, Bristol, Manchester, and London. Furthermore, her inclusion in the Edinburgh International Festival lineup alongside Cat Powers highlights the anticipation surrounding her return. This event will offer fans a glimpse into the new music from 'The Dream of Delphi,' setting the stage for what promises to be an unforgettable comeback.

From Motherhood to Music: A New Chapter

Khan's journey through motherhood has deeply influenced her latest work, adding layers of vulnerability and humanity to her music. The birth of her daughter and her experiences as a new mother have not only humbled her but also opened up new realms of creativity. Khan's reflections on motherhood, combined with her artistic prowess, have culminated in an album that is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike, signaling a new chapter in her illustrious career.

As Bat for Lashes prepares to embark on this exciting new journey, the music world watches with bated breath. Her upcoming album and tour represent not just a return to form but an evolution, promising to enchant old fans and new listeners alike. With 'The Dream of Delphi,' Natasha Khan is set to cast her spell on the music scene once more, proving that true artistry knows no bounds.