Baroness Carr Advocates for Expanded Televising of UK Court Proceedings

Baroness Carr, the trailblazing first Lady Chief Justice of the UK, has unveiled her strategic plan to expand the televising of court proceedings across a wider spectrum of judicial bodies. This ambitious initiative, aimed at promoting 'open justice,' could potentially include high-profile immigration and royal legal cases such as those involving the Duke of Sussex.

Moving towards Open Justice

The concept of 'open justice' signifies transparency and public accessibility in the legal process. By televising proceedings, Baroness Carr aims to shed light on the inner workings of the justice system and enhance its accountability. At present, Supreme Court and Appeal Court hearings, as well as the sentencing comments of judges, are already broadcasted in high-profile crown court cases.

Baroness Carr's vision extends beyond this existing setup. She is contemplating the inclusion of the Administrative Court - a judicial body that hears reviews and challenges to decisions by government bodies - and potentially commercial courts in the televised justice landscape.

Concerns over Full Broadcasts

Even as she champions transparency, the Lady Chief Justice remains circumspect about the implications of complete televised trials, akin to what Scotland currently permits, where all parties must give their consent. Her reservations stem from the potential impact on witnesses and the possibility of court proceedings being viewed as entertainment, thereby compromising the dignity and seriousness of the justice process.

Digital Innovations in the Judicial System

In addition to her plans for televised justice, Baroness Carr is also devising strategies to address the backlog in non-criminal cases through the expansion of virtual courts. She maintains an open mind, willing to explore innovative and efficient operational methods for the courts.

However, while advocating for these reforms, the Lady Chief Justice has categorically ruled out any modifications to the English jury system. She has also dismissed any insinuations of the judiciary's involvement in the wrongful convictions of sub-postmasters, firmly upholding the independence and integrity of the legal system.