Barnsley Hospital Rakes in £860,000 from Parking Fees Amidst Congestion Concerns

In a startling revelation, Barnsley Hospital has been reported to have raked in a staggering £860,000 from parking fees within the past year. This issue was flagged by local Liberal Democrat councillor Chris Wray, citing concerns over traffic congestion and the mounting financial strain of parking fees on residents.

Facing the Council

During a council meeting held on February 1, it was disclosed that a feasibility study, approved in July 2022 to tackle these concerns, is still underway but is taking longer than originally projected. Councillor James Higginbottom, the cabinet member for environment and highways, pointed out that the study necessitates comprehensive data collection and a park and ride scheme alone would not rectify the parking and traffic issues.

A Potential Solution

He proposed that relocating services away from the hospital might serve as a more effective long-term resolution. A spokesperson for Barnsley Hospital clarified that parking had been made complimentary during the COVID-19 pandemic, however, charges were reinstated in October 2021 for patients, and April 2022 for staff.

Income from Parking Fees

The income for the financial year 2021/22 only partially reflects parking fees due to the period of free parking. The hospital maintains that their parking fees have remained unchanged since 2015 and are competitive when compared with other local NHS Trusts.