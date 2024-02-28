Barnet Council Enhances Support for Care Leavers with Care Leaver Covenant Partnership

Barnet Council has taken a significant step forward in supporting young people transitioning from care to independence by signing the Care Leaver Covenant. This initiative seeks to provide those aged 16-25 with enhanced opportunities in employment, education, and holistic support, marking a pivotal moment for care leavers in the community.

Expanding Opportunities through Strategic Partnerships

By collaborating with the Department for Work and Pensions, Barnet Education and Learning Services (BELS), and various sectors, Barnet Council aims to create a more inclusive environment for care-experienced young individuals. The focus is on facilitating access to education and employment, with special programs in horticulture and apprenticeships being developed. This partnership represents a comprehensive effort to ensure care leavers receive the support they need to thrive.

Comprehensive Support through the Onwards and Upwards Hub

The council's dedication to care leavers is further exemplified through the Onwards and Upwards hub, which offers a 'service for life' to 325 young people. The hub provides a range of services from housing and mental health support to life skills coaching, aiming to prepare care leavers for independent living. Additionally, Barnet Council has established its charity, Live Unlimited, to extend support beyond its statutory duties, emphasizing its commitment to the welfare and development of care leavers.

Inclusivity and Empowerment: A Step Forward for Care Leavers

The partnership with the Care Leaver Covenant is seen as a significant step towards inclusivity and empowerment for care leavers within the Barnet community. With the provision of reduced-price gym memberships and diverse job opportunities, the Covenant aims to empower care leavers by creating avenues for personal and professional growth. This initiative not only signifies a commitment to the well-being of care leavers but also ensures that the array of opportunities provided by the Covenant are widely accessible, reinforcing the idea that every care leaver deserves not just support but also a chance to thrive.

This partnership between Barnet Council and the Care Leaver Covenant highlights a collective effort to support care leavers in achieving their ambitions. It represents a commitment to going beyond statutory duties to provide care leavers with the tools they need for success. As Barnet Council continues to develop its programs and initiatives, the impact of this partnership will likely serve as a model for other councils, emphasizing the importance of support systems in facilitating the transition to independence for care leavers.