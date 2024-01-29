Barings Teams Up with McLaren Property for £65m Student Housing Project in Manchester

Barings, a renowned real estate investment manager, has embarked on a £65 million forward funding agreement with McLaren Property. The deal paves the way for the development of a purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) facility, namely St Gabriel's Hall, in the thriving city of Manchester. The project, promising a blend of new constructions and refurbished heritage buildings, is set to redefine student living standards in the region.

Construction and Refurbishment: A Balanced Approach

The development plan involves the construction of two new edifices and the refurbishment of two existing heritage buildings. Once completed, the facility is expected to offer a total of 319 student rooms spanning 104,259 square feet. The project also includes an additional 5,005 square feet of amenity space, designed to create a holistic living environment for students.

Completion Timeline and ESG Credentials

The completion of the facility is slated for the summer of 2025, enabling students to occupy the premises for the 2025/26 academic year. More than just a living space, the development is conceptualized with a strong emphasis on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials. The project aims to achieve an EPC A rating and a BREEAM excellent rating, reflecting a commitment to sustainable building practices.

Addressing Supply-Demand Imbalance

Barings has previously championed PBSA schemes in the UK and perceives the Manchester market as experiencing a supply-demand imbalance. The launch of St Gabriel's Hall is seen as a strategic move to address this issue. The facility is expected to appeal strongly to students due to its high-quality specifications, generous amenities, and proximity to prominent educational institutions and transport links. Despite a challenging funding landscape, the PBSA sector continues to demonstrate resilience, drawing significant investor interest.