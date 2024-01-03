en English
Bardsey Island Seeks Two New Wardens for Off-Grid Living Experience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Bardsey Island Seeks Two New Wardens for Off-Grid Living Experience

Imagine living on a remote island steeped in history, surrounded by the haunting echoes of 20,000 saints and the reputed resting place of King Arthur himself. This is the reality for the small community of 11 residents on Bardsey Island, an isolated natural reserve off the Welsh coast. Now, the island is seeking two physically fit, bilingual wardens ready to immerse themselves in a unique off-grid living experience while maintaining 12 historic buildings, managing volunteers, and accommodating tourists.

The Challenges of Island Life

Life on Bardsey Island is far from what most people are accustomed to. With limited electricity sourced from solar panels, the island offers a truly off-grid existence. Drinking water is drawn from a well, cooking is done on gas stoves, and residents make use of outdoor showers and composting toilets. The successful applicants will need to be resilient, adaptable, and ready to handle diverse tasks in a sometimes challenging environment.

A Deeply Rooted History

Also known as the ‘island of 20,000 saints’, Bardsey Island is rich in history and folklore. Human traces on the island date back to the Neolithic Period, and it gained prominence in the 6th century as a significant religious center. It was then that St Cadfan founded St Mary’s Abbey, a monastic community which at one point housed 2,500 monks. However, the abbey was destroyed in the 16th century during Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Lesser Monasteries, leaving behind only remnants of its once grand presence.

Blue Energy: The Future of Bardsey Island

Despite its ancient roots, Bardsey Island is not stuck in the past. In 2020, a project was launched to power the island entirely with ‘blue energy’ harnessed from tidal waves. This pioneering initiative signifies the island’s commitment to sustainable living and environmental preservation. The new wardens will play a crucial role in implementing and managing this innovative energy system.

The roles offer 20 hours of work per week and include perks such as a monthly boat trip to the mainland. This is a rare opportunity for individuals seeking an unconventional lifestyle filled with history, nature, and a strong sense of community.

History Travel & Tourism United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

