Barbican Conservatory: A Tropical Rainforest Amidst London’s Urban Sprawl

Hidden amidst the urban sprawl of London, the Barbican Conservatory stands as a sanctuary of tranquillity and natural beauty. A tropical rainforest within the city, it offers a unique blend of the urban and the exotic, transporting visitors to far-off locales without leaving the city’s heart.

A Living Museum of Flora and Fauna

The conservatory is home to a staggering 1,500 species of plants and trees hailing from all corners of the globe, including South Africa and Brazil. Sprawling across 1,600 cubic meters of unique soil, it stands as a testament to the diversity of life. The tropical house, the conservatory’s larger section, teems with palm trees, exotic shrubs, fruit trees, and chilli plants. In contrast, the arid house displays a collection of large cacti and succulent plants, mirroring the landscapes of the world’s drier regions. Besides the rich flora, the conservatory also houses three pools filled with an array of fish species like koi, ghost, and grass carp, and a dedicated pool for terrapins, adding to the biodiversity.

A Venue for Cultural Events and Exhibitions

The Barbican Conservatory has evolved beyond being a mere showcase of biodiversity. It also serves as an exquisite venue for cultural events, exhibitions, and even weddings and civil partnership ceremonies. The current exhibition, ‘Cloud Songs on the Horizon’ by Indian visual artist Ranjani Shettar, is a testament to this. The exhibition, which features five large-scale sculptures, is set to remain on display until July 1, adding a touch of human creativity to the natural splendour.

Access and Amenities

The Barbican Conservatory is easily accessible by London’s transport network. Admission is free, making it an affordable retreat for city dwellers and tourists alike. Visitors, however, must book tickets in advance to manage the flow and maintain the tranquil atmosphere. The conservatory also offers afternoon tea at its café, allowing visitors to savour the surroundings while enjoying a relaxing break. The Barbican Centre, housing the conservatory, operates from 9.30 am until 11 pm from Monday to Sunday, and from noon until 11 pm on Bank Holidays.