Travel & Tourism

Barbican Conservatory: A Tropical Rainforest Amidst London’s Urban Sprawl

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Barbican Conservatory: A Tropical Rainforest Amidst London’s Urban Sprawl

Hidden amidst the urban sprawl of London, the Barbican Conservatory stands as a sanctuary of tranquillity and natural beauty. A tropical rainforest within the city, it offers a unique blend of the urban and the exotic, transporting visitors to far-off locales without leaving the city’s heart.

A Living Museum of Flora and Fauna

The conservatory is home to a staggering 1,500 species of plants and trees hailing from all corners of the globe, including South Africa and Brazil. Sprawling across 1,600 cubic meters of unique soil, it stands as a testament to the diversity of life. The tropical house, the conservatory’s larger section, teems with palm trees, exotic shrubs, fruit trees, and chilli plants. In contrast, the arid house displays a collection of large cacti and succulent plants, mirroring the landscapes of the world’s drier regions. Besides the rich flora, the conservatory also houses three pools filled with an array of fish species like koi, ghost, and grass carp, and a dedicated pool for terrapins, adding to the biodiversity.

A Venue for Cultural Events and Exhibitions

The Barbican Conservatory has evolved beyond being a mere showcase of biodiversity. It also serves as an exquisite venue for cultural events, exhibitions, and even weddings and civil partnership ceremonies. The current exhibition, ‘Cloud Songs on the Horizon’ by Indian visual artist Ranjani Shettar, is a testament to this. The exhibition, which features five large-scale sculptures, is set to remain on display until July 1, adding a touch of human creativity to the natural splendour.

Access and Amenities

The Barbican Conservatory is easily accessible by London’s transport network. Admission is free, making it an affordable retreat for city dwellers and tourists alike. Visitors, however, must book tickets in advance to manage the flow and maintain the tranquil atmosphere. The conservatory also offers afternoon tea at its café, allowing visitors to savour the surroundings while enjoying a relaxing break. The Barbican Centre, housing the conservatory, operates from 9.30 am until 11 pm from Monday to Sunday, and from noon until 11 pm on Bank Holidays.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

