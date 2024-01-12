Bank of England Warns UK Life Insurers Over Use of Funded Reinsurance

In an unprecedented move, the Bank of England (BoE) has publicly voiced concerns to Chief Executive Officers of UK life insurance companies over the escalating use of funded reinsurance in the sector. The regulator’s apprehension arises from the inherent risks this practice could pose to the objectives of safety, soundness, and policyholder protection.

Funded Reinsurance: A Risk Management Tool

Funded reinsurance is a financial strategy employed predominantly by insurers to manage the pension risks associated with bulk purchase annuity (BPA) transactions. The process involves an insurer transferring its investment and asset risk to a reinsurer. The reinsurer, in turn, provides funds to the insurer, thus enabling it to distribute some of the risks.

However, the surge in BPA deals has witnessed insurers increasingly depending on funded reinsurance. This over-reliance has not gone unnoticed by the BoE, who previously shared its concerns with Chief Risk Officers regarding the potential perils of funded reinsurance.

Regulatory Concerns and Future Measures

In a bid to control the situation, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) proposed more stringent guidelines for life insurers that employ these arrangements in November. The BoE’s recent letter underscores its commitment to monitoring funded reinsurance due to the substantial risks it could pose.

Thematic work undertaken by the BoE has revealed risk management deficiencies among life insurers engaging in funded reinsurance transactions. The regulator’s letter indicates a clear intention to develop further policy and supervisory measures to tackle these concerns.

A Rethink on Risk Distribution

This development from the BoE serves as a stark reminder for life insurers. The regulator’s scrutiny of funded reinsurance practices underscores the need for insurers to rethink their risk distribution strategies. As the BoE formulates new policies and measures to address these concerns, UK life insurers must brace themselves for stricter regulations and a potential overhaul of their existing risk management practices.