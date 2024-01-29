Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Invites British Investors to Establish Special Economic Zone

In an unprecedented move aimed at fostering strong economic ties between the UK and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended an invitation to British investors to establish a special economic zone in Bangladesh.

The proposition came to light during a meeting with a British cross-party parliamentary delegation at the Ganabhaban residence, headed by Virendra Sharma, MP, Vice Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Bangladesh and Chair of APPG on Indo-British.

FDI Top Priority for Bangladesh

As part of the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the criticality of foreign direct investment (FDI) to Bangladesh's economic growth. She underscored her country's strategic efforts to support FDI, including the development of 100 economic zones, high-tech parks, and incubation centers. Highlighting Bangladesh's geographical proximity to the vast markets of South East Asia and South Asia, Sheikh Hasina underscored the country's potential as a fruitful investment destination. She also mentioned the government's ongoing efforts to streamline investment procedures for foreign investors.

British MPs Pledge Support

The British parliamentary delegation, comprising five distinguished figures from the UK's political landscape, expressed their commitment to assist the socioeconomic progress of Bangladesh. The MPs pledged to work closely with the Bangladeshi government to advance its development initiatives. The delegation is expected to conclude its visit to Dhaka on January 31.

Key Attendees at the Meeting

Among those present at the meeting were the Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin, and Prime Minister's Office Secretary M Salauddin. Following the meeting, M Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's speechwriter, delivered a press briefing, shedding further light on the discussions between the British delegation and the Bangladeshi government.

In conclusion, this invitation to British investors marks a significant step in deepening economic cooperation between the UK and Bangladesh. It signals a strategic move by the Bangladeshi government to attract international investments and broaden its economic horizons.