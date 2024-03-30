Ballymena Incident: Two Police Officers Hospitalized After DUI-Related Crash

Two police officers were taken to hospital after their patrol vehicle was struck by a car outside Ballymena, a collision ensuing from a pursuit of a suspected drunk driver. The incident occurred on Crankill Road around 22:20 GMT, highlighting the dangers law enforcement personnel face while on duty. A 38-year-old man has been apprehended following the accident, facing charges including driving with excess alcohol and without insurance.

Immediate Aftermath and Response

Upon the collision, emergency services were promptly dispatched to the scene, where they found the officers in need of medical attention. One officer suffered back and neck injuries, while the other sustained cuts to her