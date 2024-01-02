Balfour Beatty Initiates 2024 Share Repurchase Programme

Global construction and engineering firm Balfour Beatty has announced plans to launch the first tranche of its 2024 share buyback programme. The company aims to repurchase up to 50 million GBP worth of shares by June 30, with the programme’s final details set to be disclosed alongside the full-year results in March.

Details of the Share Buyback Programme

The share repurchase will occur through open market transactions, subject to various factors including market conditions, share prices, and trading volumes. The primary objective of the buyback is to reduce the company’s share capital. Once purchased, the shares will be held in treasury. The company is authorized to buy back a maximum of 63,162,140 shares, which is the remaining balance of the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 annual general meeting.

Recent Performance and Market Reaction

Last month, Balfour Beatty completed the repurchase of 43.3 million shares at an average price of 346.53 pence, making the 2023 buyback worth GBP150.0 million. The firm’s shares closed at 332.00p on Friday, down 2.5% for 2023, with a market capitalisation of GBP1.81 billion. Following the buyback announcement, Balfour Beatty’s share price rose 1.1%.

Future Communications and Transactions

Balfour Beatty has pledged to keep its shareholders informed with regular regulatory announcements about any purchases of ordinary shares by the group as they occur. The company also plans to establish irrevocable commitments with its corporate brokers to execute the share buyback through non-discretionary programmes.