Bakkavor Group PLC Reveals 3.0% Revenue Increase for 2023, Eyes Further Financial Improvements in 2024

London-based fresh prepared food manufacturer, Bakkavor Group PLC, marks a fruitful financial year, reporting a 3.0% increase in total group revenue, reaching GBP 2.20 billion for the year ending December 30. This rise from GBP 2.14 billion the previous year indicates growth across all regions, with UK revenue climbing by 3.5% to GBP 1.85 billion. This positive growth has been attributed to market share expansion, strong service, innovation, and net business gains.

Unearthing Regional Performance

In China, revenue soared by 21% to GBP 121.7 million, with the business becoming cash-generative and self-sustaining, while also regaining volumes and diversifying into retail. Contrarily, the US saw a revenue decline of 10% to GBP 229.4 million. However, this was part of a strategic decision by Bakkavor to prioritize profit over revenue growth. Despite this drop, the company returned to profitability in the second half of 2023 following a break-even performance in the first six months.

Managing External Challenges & Prioritizing Profitability

CEO Mike Edwards highlighted the company’s successful management of external challenges in 2023 and its rapid execution of a plan that is expected to improve profitability and reduce leverage for the full year. Bakkavor anticipates that its adjusted operating profit will align with the upper range of market expectations and forecasts a slight revenue increase in 2024. However, projections indicate that volumes may remain subdued due to the US market reshaping and persistent consumer challenges in the UK.

Future Outlook Amid Inflationary Pressures

Despite the inflationary pressures affecting profit margins over the past two years, the company expresses confidence in achieving further financial improvements in 2024. Following the announcement, Bakkavor’s shares rose 2.6% to 94.00 pence in London trading. Although the future presents challenges, the firm’s ability to manage external factors coupled with its strategic focus on profitability promises a positive outlook for stakeholders.