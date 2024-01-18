en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bakkavor Group PLC Reveals 3.0% Revenue Increase for 2023, Eyes Further Financial Improvements in 2024

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Bakkavor Group PLC Reveals 3.0% Revenue Increase for 2023, Eyes Further Financial Improvements in 2024

London-based fresh prepared food manufacturer, Bakkavor Group PLC, marks a fruitful financial year, reporting a 3.0% increase in total group revenue, reaching GBP 2.20 billion for the year ending December 30. This rise from GBP 2.14 billion the previous year indicates growth across all regions, with UK revenue climbing by 3.5% to GBP 1.85 billion. This positive growth has been attributed to market share expansion, strong service, innovation, and net business gains.

Unearthing Regional Performance

In China, revenue soared by 21% to GBP 121.7 million, with the business becoming cash-generative and self-sustaining, while also regaining volumes and diversifying into retail. Contrarily, the US saw a revenue decline of 10% to GBP 229.4 million. However, this was part of a strategic decision by Bakkavor to prioritize profit over revenue growth. Despite this drop, the company returned to profitability in the second half of 2023 following a break-even performance in the first six months.

Managing External Challenges & Prioritizing Profitability

CEO Mike Edwards highlighted the company’s successful management of external challenges in 2023 and its rapid execution of a plan that is expected to improve profitability and reduce leverage for the full year. Bakkavor anticipates that its adjusted operating profit will align with the upper range of market expectations and forecasts a slight revenue increase in 2024. However, projections indicate that volumes may remain subdued due to the US market reshaping and persistent consumer challenges in the UK.

Future Outlook Amid Inflationary Pressures

Despite the inflationary pressures affecting profit margins over the past two years, the company expresses confidence in achieving further financial improvements in 2024. Following the announcement, Bakkavor’s shares rose 2.6% to 94.00 pence in London trading. Although the future presents challenges, the firm’s ability to manage external factors coupled with its strategic focus on profitability promises a positive outlook for stakeholders.

0
Business United Kingdom United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
Joby Aviation, a frontrunner in the nascent electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) industry, has recently made significant strides in testing and infrastructure development. These developments herald an innovative era of urban mobility, with air taxis or ‘flying cars’ poised to redefine transportation. Pioneering Electric Air Taxi Test Flights Joby Aviation successfully completed the maiden
Joby Aviation: The Vanguard of the eVTOL Industry
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
16 mins ago
J.K. Cement Embarks on a Significant Expansion Project: A Mix of Brown Field and Greenfield Initiatives
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
16 mins ago
SC Agrotech Limited Welcomes New Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
7 mins ago
Canadian Brands Shine in Global Ranking; Apple Inc. Reigns Supreme
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
12 mins ago
Asyad Group Initiates Operations at New Container Terminal in Duqm
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
15 mins ago
Galaxy Cloud Kitchens Limited Bolsters Board with Trio of New Directors
Latest Headlines
World News
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
2 mins
Dari Partners with Royal Moroccan Football Federation: A Commitment to Moroccan Sports Excellence
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
2 mins
Congress Aims for Border Security Compromise to Unlock Ukraine Funding
Global Talent Scouting: Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge's Vision for the NBA
2 mins
Global Talent Scouting: Utah Jazz CEO, Danny Ainge's Vision for the NBA
Glenn 'Shake & Bake' Doughty: A Legacy Beyond the Gridiron
2 mins
Glenn 'Shake & Bake' Doughty: A Legacy Beyond the Gridiron
Ukrainian Journalists Under Siege: Media Freedom Concerns Amid War
2 mins
Ukrainian Journalists Under Siege: Media Freedom Concerns Amid War
MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League
2 mins
MIG Cricket Club Triumphs Over Oriental Cricket Club in MCA Women's Cricket League
AIIMS Reschedules Medical Appointments for January 22nd
2 mins
AIIMS Reschedules Medical Appointments for January 22nd
Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance
2 mins
Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance
Modern English School Dominates Giles Shield Under-14 Cricket Final
2 mins
Modern English School Dominates Giles Shield Under-14 Cricket Final
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
1 hour
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
3 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
3 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
3 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
3 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
3 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates
4 hours
Gevindu Cumaratunga Criticizes Disparity in Provident Fund Interest Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app