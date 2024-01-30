BAE Systems Digital Intelligence: Recruiting DevOps Engineers for a UK Government Project

The global tech giant, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, is expanding its team, seeking AWS-focused DevOps Engineers to contribute to the 'Digital Services at the Border' programme. This high-priority initiative, commissioned by a Central Government client in the UK, is a testament to the increasing intersection of technology and national security. The programme's ambitious goal is the development of a state-of-the-art digital platform designed to fortify the UK's borders.

Role Expectations and Requirements

The recruited engineers will be entrusted with a double-edged sword: technical prowess and project management. They are expected to contribute to non-functional requirements, prioritize and deliver backlogs, implement security best practices, and facilitate relationships with third-party suppliers. Additionally, their involvement in project ceremonies is a given, as is their commitment to ensuring the creation of sustainable and reliable services.

The call for candidates with hands-on experience with AWS, Kubernetes, Helm, Terraform, Jenkins, Docker, and Git echoes the project's tech-heavy nature. Furthermore, knowledge in networking, Linux, and other listed technologies will be an added advantage. This underlines the complexity and depth of the role, requiring a specific set of skills and a robust understanding of the technology involved.

Work Culture and Diversity

BAE Systems Digital Intelligence is not just about its tech-heavy roles and high-profile projects. The company also places immense emphasis on creating an inclusive work environment, stressing the importance of diversity and inclusion in its operations. The company offers hybrid working options, allowing for a blend of remote and onsite work. This flexibility is a testament to the company's understanding of the changing dynamics of the workplace, and its willingness to adapt.

Global Reach and Impact

With a global presence spanning 16 countries and an expert team of 4,800 professionals in digital, cyber, and intelligence, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence is at the forefront of providing solutions that give governments and businesses a digital edge. The company's involvement in this UK government project reinforces its position as a leading tech provider, underlining its commitment to leveraging technology for national security.