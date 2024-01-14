en English
Society

Bacup’s ABD Centre: An Evolving Community Hub

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 pm EST
The ABD Centre in Bacup, three years post a significant renovation, has emerged as a dynamic pillar in the community, offering a broad spectrum of daily activities and catering to the various needs of its members. The centre’s manager, Peter Dunn, has been instrumental in ensuring the facility remains a vibrant resource, used and valued by the local community.

ADP Centre’s Diverse Offerings

Among the many initiatives the centre has launched, one has been a year-long computer class, which has been met with substantial success and will be continued. However, the recent innovation that has caught everyone’s attention is the introduction of a Men’s Breakfast Club.

Catering to the Needs of Men in the Community

Andy Robinson from Rossendale Men’s Sheds initiated the Men’s Breakfast Club to engage a demographic that previously lacked dedicated activities within the community. The Breakfast Club offers free breakfasts on Mondays from 11am to 1pm in the Rose Room.

Support from the Community and Beyond

Several notable entities like Tesco and Maundy Relief have stepped forward to support the Breakfast Club with donations. Additionally, the ABD Centre is leveraging its reserves to back this venture. Peter Dunn’s commitment to the community is reflected in his open invitation for community members to bring forth ideas for new activities that can be potentially integrated into the centre’s offerings.

The ABD Centre has proven to be a model community hub, continually evolving to meet the diverse needs of its residents. Its innovative and receptive approach to community engagement is a testament to its commitment to serve and enhance the local community.

Society United Kingdom
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

