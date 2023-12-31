en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Backlash Against Former Channel 4 Executive Tamara Abood Over Criticism of Stephen Fry’s Christmas Message

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:45 am EST
Backlash Against Former Channel 4 Executive Tamara Abood Over Criticism of Stephen Fry’s Christmas Message

In a recent turn of events, Tamara Abood, a former executive at Channel 4 and presently practicing psychotherapy, has come under the scanner for her critique of the broadcaster’s decision to air an alternative Christmas message featuring renowned entertainer Stephen Fry. The disagreement centres around the content of Channel 4’s programming and the choice of topics addressed in the alternative Christmas message, a traditional platform for eminent personalities to voice their reflections on pressing issues.

Abood’s Criticism and the Ensuing Backlash

Fry’s message, which focused on the escalating instances of anti-Semitism, stirred Abood into expressing her disapproval. In addition to Channel 4, she also targeted Fulwell 73, the production company responsible for the alternative Christmas message. Although the specifics of Abood’s critique remain undisclosed, the reaction it provoked suggests a collective defense of Fry’s right to spotlight such a sensitive issue as anti-Semitism.

Repercussions of Abood’s Remarks

The fallout from Abood’s comments has been significant, with criticism pouring in from former colleagues and fellow therapists. The British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy, a professional body for therapists, has received multiple complaints against Abood, reflecting the severity of the disagreement.

Anti-Semitism: A Persistent Concern

The controversy brings to the fore the pertinent issue of anti-Semitism, which continues to be a critical concern in contemporary society. Regardless of the contention surrounding the alternative Christmas message, it underscores the importance of open dialogue and the role of platforms like Channel 4 in facilitating such discussions.

0
United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

London's Urban Beekeeping Trend: Boon or Bane for Biodiversity?

By BNN Correspondents

British Intelligence Agencies Break Stereotypes with Unconventional Recruitment Approach

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Claudia Winkleman Raises Concerns over Rising Hate Crimes in the UK

By Salman Akhtar

Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future L ...
@Politics · 5 mins
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future L ...
heart comment 0
Festive Season Travel Disrupted as Eurostar Cancels All Services due to Flooding

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Festive Season Travel Disrupted as Eurostar Cancels All Services due to Flooding
New Year Travel Chaos as Eurostar Cancels All Trains Due to Flooding

By Israel Ojoko

New Year Travel Chaos as Eurostar Cancels All Trains Due to Flooding
London’s Somali Community Clashes with Metropolitan Police: A Call for Calm Amidst Tensions

By Justice Nwafor

London's Somali Community Clashes with Metropolitan Police: A Call for Calm Amidst Tensions
Wimbledon School Tragedy: Parents Seek Answers Six Months On

By BNN Correspondents

Wimbledon School Tragedy: Parents Seek Answers Six Months On
Latest Headlines
World News
Janet Ellis: Navigating Grief and Finding Solace in Shared Energy
50 seconds
Janet Ellis: Navigating Grief and Finding Solace in Shared Energy
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting
2 mins
Political Discord Turns Violent at Meerut Municipal Meeting
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
4 mins
Kentucky Lawyer Proposes Psychedelic Solution to Opioid Crisis
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
4 mins
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
5 mins
President Yoon Suk Yeol's New Year's Address: A Focus on Livelihoods and Economy
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
5 mins
Samoa Joe Triumps Over MJF for AEW World Championship Amid Controversy
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
5 mins
Turkish Embassy Supports UN Resolution for Afghanistan, Amidst Taliban's Criticism
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
7 mins
Keir Starmer's New Year Message: The Power to Shape Britain's Future Lies in Voters' Hands
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
8 mins
China's Military Reshuffle: Nine Officials Expelled from Parliament
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
25 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app