Babcock International Offers Unique Trainee Rigger Opportunity in St Eval

The global leader in defense, emergency services, and nuclear, Babcock International, is offering an unparalleled opportunity for individuals to join as Trainee Riggers at their St Eval location, situated near the popular surfing hub of Newquay. This position presents a chance to acquire the essential skills for servicing military and public communication masts and systems, playing a critical role in maintaining the robust infrastructure of national security and public safety.

Learning from the Veterans

As a Trainee Rigger at Babcock International, one will receive both on-site and classroom training from seasoned riggers. The learning journey includes mastering the art of climbing towers, maintaining structures, and troubleshooting problems at dizzying heights. Individuals with a background in mechanical or electrical engineering, an innate comfort with heights, and a hunger for learning are the ideal candidates for this role.

Prerequisites and Perks

While the opportunity is unique, it also carries specific requirements. Prospective trainees need to possess the ability to work not just within the UK, but also occasionally overseas. Applicants must be sole UK nationals who can meet the stringent Ministry of Defence security requirements, including SC (Security Check) and DV (Developed Vetting) security clearances.

In return, Babcock International provides its employees with an array of benefits such as a generous holiday allowance, a matched contribution pension scheme, and life assurance. Employees can also participate in share schemes, access a shopping savings portal, and have their professional fees paid. Unique perks include special paid leave for reservists, options to buy or sell annual leave, and the granting of a ‘Be Kind Day’ for volunteering.

A Century-Long Legacy of Protection and Inclusion

With a legacy spanning over a century in defense and community protection, Babcock International is committed to sustainability, inclusivity, and flexibility in its operations. The company is open to discussing flexible working arrangements, showcasing its commitment to building an inclusive culture. This opportunity is a chance to become a part of a company that has been instrumental in shaping the defense landscape while also contributing to societal well-being.