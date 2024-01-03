en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

B4b Marketing and Studio Global Forge Strategic Partnership, Promising Enhanced Marketing Services

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
B4b Marketing and Studio Global Forge Strategic Partnership, Promising Enhanced Marketing Services

In a significant move that charts a promising trajectory for the local digital landscape, B4b Marketing, a reputable digital marketing firm based in Poole, has announced a strategic partnership with Studio Global, the Boscombe-based creative agency celebrated for its award-winning work. The collaboration aims to fortify both agencies’ positions in the region and significantly augment the scope and quality of marketing services they can extend to their clients.

Powerful Synergy, Enhanced Services

Anthony Tilley, the managing director of B4b Marketing, expressed his admiration for Studio Global’s high-quality creative branding and film and media projects. He asserted that the alliance would enable them to present a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing digital marketing, website and software development, branding, and media. In spite of the partnership, both agencies will retain their distinctive brand names and continue functioning from their current premises.

(Read Also: UK Government Restricts Overseas Students from Bringing Dependents)

Optimism and Ambition

Darren Mooney, the owner and creative director of Studio Global, exuded optimism about the partnership, particularly in terms of generating sales leads and enriching the service offering. The synergy of the two companies promises a dynamic fusion of creativity and digital expertise that will set new standards in the marketing services landscape.

(Read Also: US President Joe Biden Extends Support to Japan Post-Earthquake)

Strong Pedigree, Promising Future

Established in 2011, B4b Marketing has grown substantially to include offices in Poole and Poland, employing 70 experts. Studio Global, since its inception in 2000, has partnered with renowned UK brands such as Virgin Media and Hilton, offering a spectrum of services from branding and design to media projects. Together, they now offer a full suite of branding and digital marketing services, which marks a new era in their journey. This partnership announcement is preceded by B4b Marketing’s notable expansion, punctuated by the opening of a third office in Poole.

Read More 

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Growington Ventures India Limited Announces Deal With Vietnamese Agri-Commodity Company; Shares Surge

By BNN Correspondents

PDRL Secures Major Orders for AeroGCS Drone Software, Reinforcing Industry Confidence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Serstech Secures Major Order from Safeware for Colorado State Patrol

By BNN Correspondents

Asia's UCO Market Set for Revival in 2024 Amid Rising Biodiesel Demand

By Olalekan Adigun

Black Box Limited: Embarking on a New Chapter of Growth in India ...
@Business · 2 mins
Black Box Limited: Embarking on a New Chapter of Growth in India ...
heart comment 0
Realme’s Strategic Shift: From Opportunity-Oriented to Brand-Oriented

By Rafia Tasleem

Realme's Strategic Shift: From Opportunity-Oriented to Brand-Oriented
SolarWinds Forecasts AI, ML, and Automation as Key IT Trends for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

SolarWinds Forecasts AI, ML, and Automation as Key IT Trends for 2024
Bank of Russia Revolutionizes Fast Payment System With Free Transfers and Cashback

By BNN Correspondents

Bank of Russia Revolutionizes Fast Payment System With Free Transfers and Cashback
Dubai Brews Up a Storm with World of Coffee 2024 Event

By Hadeel Hashem

Dubai Brews Up a Storm with World of Coffee 2024 Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
17 seconds
Enugu State Charts Ambitious Budget for 2024: Aims to Alleviate Poverty and Boost Infrastructure
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
34 seconds
Niger's Prime Minister Initiates Regional Consultations for Inclusive National Dialogue
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
54 seconds
Sheffield United to Sign Ben Brereton Diaz on Loan in Rescue Attempt
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
1 min
Canterbury Kings Overcome Otago Volts in T20 Showdown
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
1 min
Red Bull's Technological Edge: Ferrari Acknowledges Impact of Brake Caliper Innovation on F1 Dominance
Carson's Boys Basketball Team Outshines A.L. Brown in a Dominating Performance
2 mins
Carson's Boys Basketball Team Outshines A.L. Brown in a Dominating Performance
Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia
2 mins
Controversial Supreme Court Nomination Sparks Legal Debate in Liberia
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations
2 mins
Nigeria in 2023: A Year of Trials and Tribulations
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
3 mins
President Biden Addresses Press on Southern Border, Insists 'Funding Key to Border Protection'
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
19 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
23 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
53 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app