B4b Marketing and Studio Global Forge Strategic Partnership, Promising Enhanced Marketing Services

In a significant move that charts a promising trajectory for the local digital landscape, B4b Marketing, a reputable digital marketing firm based in Poole, has announced a strategic partnership with Studio Global, the Boscombe-based creative agency celebrated for its award-winning work. The collaboration aims to fortify both agencies’ positions in the region and significantly augment the scope and quality of marketing services they can extend to their clients.

Powerful Synergy, Enhanced Services

Anthony Tilley, the managing director of B4b Marketing, expressed his admiration for Studio Global’s high-quality creative branding and film and media projects. He asserted that the alliance would enable them to present a comprehensive suite of services, encompassing digital marketing, website and software development, branding, and media. In spite of the partnership, both agencies will retain their distinctive brand names and continue functioning from their current premises.

Optimism and Ambition

Darren Mooney, the owner and creative director of Studio Global, exuded optimism about the partnership, particularly in terms of generating sales leads and enriching the service offering. The synergy of the two companies promises a dynamic fusion of creativity and digital expertise that will set new standards in the marketing services landscape.

Strong Pedigree, Promising Future

Established in 2011, B4b Marketing has grown substantially to include offices in Poole and Poland, employing 70 experts. Studio Global, since its inception in 2000, has partnered with renowned UK brands such as Virgin Media and Hilton, offering a spectrum of services from branding and design to media projects. Together, they now offer a full suite of branding and digital marketing services, which marks a new era in their journey. This partnership announcement is preceded by B4b Marketing’s notable expansion, punctuated by the opening of a third office in Poole.

