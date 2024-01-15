B4385 Road Repair: Temporary Closure and Diversion from January 23 to 31

Starting January 23rd, the B4385 road nestled between Purslow and Hopton Heath near Ludlow will be closed for repair work. The repair, slated to run until January 31st, will cover the stretch from Redwood Lane to the Twitchen Road junctions. This is a preparatory measure for a surface dressing that is scheduled for later in the year.

Road Closure Schedule and Diversion

Work will be conducted daily from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, excluding weekends. During these hours, a signed diversion will be in place, rerouting traffic away from the repair area. Road closure signs will be installed before the commencement of the work to alert passing motorists. However, it is important to note that all planned roadworks are subject to suitable weather conditions. Any alterations due to unforeseen circumstances will be promptly communicated via advanced warning signs.

Access and Alternative Routes

Despite the road closure, access will be maintained for local residents and businesses within the closure area. Emergency services will also be granted access, ensuring the safety and security of the local community. Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, and equestrians can continue to access the area as well. For drivers, depending on their vehicle type, alternative shorter routes may be available. These measures are designed to minimize disruption while guaranteeing swift and efficient completion of the repair work.

The Upcoming Surface Dressing

This repair work is a precursor to a surface dressing planned for later in the year. It signifies an ongoing commitment to maintain and improve road infrastructure, reinforcing the safety and convenience of all road users. As this process unfolds, patience and cooperation from the public are highly appreciated.