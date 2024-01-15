en English
Transportation

B4385 Road Repair: Temporary Closure and Diversion from January 23 to 31

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:19 am EST
B4385 Road Repair: Temporary Closure and Diversion from January 23 to 31

Starting January 23rd, the B4385 road nestled between Purslow and Hopton Heath near Ludlow will be closed for repair work. The repair, slated to run until January 31st, will cover the stretch from Redwood Lane to the Twitchen Road junctions. This is a preparatory measure for a surface dressing that is scheduled for later in the year.

Road Closure Schedule and Diversion

Work will be conducted daily from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, excluding weekends. During these hours, a signed diversion will be in place, rerouting traffic away from the repair area. Road closure signs will be installed before the commencement of the work to alert passing motorists. However, it is important to note that all planned roadworks are subject to suitable weather conditions. Any alterations due to unforeseen circumstances will be promptly communicated via advanced warning signs.

Access and Alternative Routes

Despite the road closure, access will be maintained for local residents and businesses within the closure area. Emergency services will also be granted access, ensuring the safety and security of the local community. Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, and equestrians can continue to access the area as well. For drivers, depending on their vehicle type, alternative shorter routes may be available. These measures are designed to minimize disruption while guaranteeing swift and efficient completion of the repair work.

The Upcoming Surface Dressing

This repair work is a precursor to a surface dressing planned for later in the year. It signifies an ongoing commitment to maintain and improve road infrastructure, reinforcing the safety and convenience of all road users. As this process unfolds, patience and cooperation from the public are highly appreciated.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

