Fashion

Axel Arigato to Open Flagship Store in London’s Covent Garden

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Axel Arigato to Open Flagship Store in London's Covent Garden

Axel Arigato, the acclaimed Swedish fashion and footwear brand, is poised to open a new flagship store in London’s bustling Covent Garden. Specifically located within the vibrant Seven Dials area, this move is an integral part of the brand’s expansion strategy.

Store Design and Offerings

The spacious 2,500 square-foot store is designed to emulate Axel Arigato’s gallery-style aesthetics. This approach is aimed at elevating the visual appeal of the brand’s diverse range. Set to feature the brand’s signature line of footwear, stylish womenswear, menswear, and an array of accessories, the store intends to provide a comprehensive shopping experience for its clientele.

Brand Expansion and Neighborhood Growth

This move marks Axel Arigato’s second venture within the portfolio of Shaftesbury Capital. Their first store, located in Soho, has already gained considerable traction amongst fashion enthusiasts. The addition of Axel Arigato to the Seven Dials neighborhood is part of a wider influx of brands, including Odd Muse, Missoma, Loake, Horace, Hoka, Ganni, and Arc’teryx. The area is fast turning into a hub for premium retail experiences.

Statement from Shaftesbury Capital

Michelle McGrath, Executive Director of Shaftesbury Capital, expressed enthusiasm over the brand’s inclusion. She stated that curating a destination with a diverse mix of British and international brands helps to solidify the area’s appeal. This development mirrors the area’s growing reputation as a prominent destination for high-end shopping experiences.

Fashion United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

