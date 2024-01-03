AVRillo Conveyancing Revolutionizes Home Buying with New Pricing Structure

London-based conveyancing firm, AVRillo Conveyancing, has unveiled a new pricing structure aimed at enhancing affordability for prospective homebuyers, particularly in the East Midlands including Leicester. This initiative follows the report by reallymoving, which showed a 21% surge in home moving costs in 2022, with conveyancing fees witnessing a significant increase.

A New Pricing Model

The firm’s new model introduces a ‘basic fee’ for straightforward cases with additional charges applied only if further complexities arise during the conveyancing process. AVRillo Conveyancing asserts that their approach offers more transparency and cost savings compared to traditional fixed-rate pricing schemes.

Enhanced Service Speed

In addition to cost benefits, AVRillo Conveyancing also offers faster service. The firm completes ownership transfers within 10 weeks or less, which is half the time of the traditional process. The firm attributes its efficient service to its legal team, comprised of specialised conveyancing solicitors.

Industry Recognition

AVRillo Conveyancing boasts a track record of excellence in its services, bagging multiple Conveyancer Awards from ESTAS and the Modern Law Conveyancing Awards. The firm’s success rate stands at 95% over nearly a quarter-century of operations, earning the admiration of over 40,000 satisfied clients.