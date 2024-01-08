en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Aviation Enthusiast Captures A380’s Dramatic Landing Near Solihull

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Aviation Enthusiast Captures A380’s Dramatic Landing Near Solihull

It was an everyday occurrence turned spectacle when an Emirates A380 jet, flight EK39, descended from Dubai to Birmingham Airport, dramatically close to a Solihull housing estate. The event, captured in breathtaking detail by Yvonne Lewis, an aviation enthusiast from Sheldon, showcased the massive proportions of the 615-seat double-decker aircraft against the backdrop of residential rooftops. The A380, with its significant wingspan of nearly 80 meters, proved to be an awe-inspiring sight, particularly when viewed from underneath.

Giant of the Skies Returns to Birmingham

The event marked a significant milestone, signaling the resumption of Emirates operations at Birmingham Airport after a prolonged suspension due to the pandemic. The return of the A380 super-jumbo, known for its impressive size and capacity, was met with excitement among the local community, many of whom are plane spotters.

High Winds, High Spirits

Adding to the drama was the aircraft’s skillful navigation of high winds that recently affected the West Midlands. Despite the challenging conditions, the A380 made a successful landing, much to the delight of the watching crowds. The event underscored the technical prowess of the pilots and the resilience of the aircraft, further fueling the enthusiasm of the region’s aviation fans.

Community Bonding Over Aviation

The plane spotting community in the area, facilitated by the quieter engines of modern aircraft compared to those from decades past, enjoys the spectacle of aircraft landings at the airport. Yvonne Lewis, who has nurtured a passion for watching planes since her childhood, captures such moments and shares them on various platforms, including Instagram and BHX Facebook pages. Her recent photographs of the A380 were well-received within the plane spotting community, reflecting a shared enthusiasm for aviation in the region.

0
Aviation United Kingdom
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Aviation

See more
21 mins ago
Unverified Claim of Major Data Breach at U.S. Department of Transportation
In the early hours of January 7, 2024, a cyber threat actor, self-identified as IntelBroker, claimed responsibility for a significant data breach, targeting the United States Department of Transportation (DOT). This unauthorized access allegedly led to the exfiltration of 5.8 million flight logs from the year 2015, leaking sensitive information encompassing airlines, flight numbers, and
Unverified Claim of Major Data Breach at U.S. Department of Transportation
Alaska Airlines Mid-flight Window Blowout Sparks Safety Concerns
41 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Mid-flight Window Blowout Sparks Safety Concerns
Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets Grounded: Shares Plunge, Airbus Capitalizes
42 mins ago
Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets Grounded: Shares Plunge, Airbus Capitalizes
Vistara Anticipates Legal Approvals for Merger with Air India by H1 2024
33 mins ago
Vistara Anticipates Legal Approvals for Merger with Air India by H1 2024
Drukair Restarts Domestic Flight Operations to Gelephu after Covid-19 Hiatus
33 mins ago
Drukair Restarts Domestic Flight Operations to Gelephu after Covid-19 Hiatus
Technology Fuels India's Airline Industry Growth
33 mins ago
Technology Fuels India's Airline Industry Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Dr. Kirsten Harting Leads Alzinova's Charge in Alzheimer's Research
20 seconds
Dr. Kirsten Harting Leads Alzinova's Charge in Alzheimer's Research
Delhi BJP Calls for Restoration of 'Gandhi Maidan' Name at Historical Site
1 min
Delhi BJP Calls for Restoration of 'Gandhi Maidan' Name at Historical Site
Boxer Joseph Parker's Quest to Reclaim Titles during Samoa Visit
4 mins
Boxer Joseph Parker's Quest to Reclaim Titles during Samoa Visit
CEPI and Lemonex Inc. Partner to Advance DegradaBALL mRNA Vaccine Technology
4 mins
CEPI and Lemonex Inc. Partner to Advance DegradaBALL mRNA Vaccine Technology
ATP Chairman Advocates for Democracy and Fair Elections in Pakistan
4 mins
ATP Chairman Advocates for Democracy and Fair Elections in Pakistan
Michigan vs Washington: A Showdown of Styles in College Football Playoff Championship
5 mins
Michigan vs Washington: A Showdown of Styles in College Football Playoff Championship
Tonbridge Juddians Triumph Over North Walsham in National League 2 East Rugby Match
6 mins
Tonbridge Juddians Triumph Over North Walsham in National League 2 East Rugby Match
Sudan's Foreign Minister Criticizes Hemetti's PR Campaign as an Attempt to Mask Human Rights Abuses
7 mins
Sudan's Foreign Minister Criticizes Hemetti's PR Campaign as an Attempt to Mask Human Rights Abuses
Retired Champion Stuart Hall's Anniversary Fundraiser for Young Cancer Patient Aimee Johnstone
7 mins
Retired Champion Stuart Hall's Anniversary Fundraiser for Young Cancer Patient Aimee Johnstone
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
51 mins
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
6 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
6 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
9 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
9 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app