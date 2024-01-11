en English
Business

Averroes Capital Acquires Glacier Energy, Paving the Way for Expansion in Low Carbon Technologies

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Averroes Capital Acquires Glacier Energy, Paving the Way for Expansion in Low Carbon Technologies

Global financial giant Averroes Capital has successfully acquired Glacier Energy, a renowned provider of products, services, and engineered solutions for the energy and industrial markets.

This acquisition not only marks a significant milestone for Averroes Capital but also paves the way for Glacier Energy’s strategic expansion into the rapidly evolving low carbon technologies.

Averroes Capital’s Second Investment

This acquisition is Averroes Capital’s second major investment, following their successful partnership with Journey Hospitality. The deal includes additional growth capital, earmarked for Glacier Energy’s strategic growth initiatives. This move is set to catapult the company’s position in the energy market, particularly in the burgeoning sectors of hydrogen, carbon capture, and energy storage.

The transaction also signifies the exit of Glacier Energy’s previous institutional investors – Maven Capital and Simmons Parallel Energy Fund. These investors have played a pivotal role in Glacier Energy’s journey since 2011, supporting its growth in serving clients across various sectors such as wind, oil & gas, nuclear, and chemicals.

Exciting Prospects Ahead

Investment Manager, Jack Scott of Averroes Capital, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership with Glacier Energy’s CEO, Scott Martin. He emphasized the company’s potential in the renewable and low carbon energy sectors as a key driver for this acquisition.

Meanwhile, Scott Martin echoed this sentiment, welcoming the investment and acknowledging the support from the previous investors. As part of the acquisition, both Jack Scott and Simon Rowan, Partner at Averroes Capital, will join the Glacier Energy Board, further strengthening the company’s strategic leadership.

Averroes Capital, with its focus on investing in businesses across various sectors in the UK and Ireland, aims to partner with ambitious management teams. Their goal is to build great businesses through a flexible investment approach, and this acquisition certainly aligns with that vision.

Business Energy United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

