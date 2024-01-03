Averard Hotel in Central London Eyed for Modern Residential Transformation

In a move that signifies the transformation of London’s historic architectural landscape, the Averard Hotel, a Central London Grade-II listed building that has remained vacant since 2008, is under consideration for a significant redevelopment. The property, which was listed on the market for 25 million, and currently stands in a state of disrepair, finds its name on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

Ambitious Redevelopment Proposal

Meticulous plans submitted by Lancaster Gate Investments propose the transformation of this heritage site into 11 modern residential units. The proposal includes the construction of one one-bedroom, seven two-bedroom, and three three-bedroom flats. Notably, the redevelopment plan doesn’t include affordable housing units. Instead, the proposal suggests a financial contribution exceeding 1.4 million to support affordable housing in other locations.

Preserving Heritage Amid Modernization

This financial workaround is justified by the potential heritage impact and site constraints that render the provision of affordable housing on-site impractical. The South East Bayswater Residents’ Association has expressed its support for the proposal, which seeks to restore and extend the building while preserving its heritage value.

Conditional Recommendation for Approval

The recommendation for approval, however, is subject to a Section 106 legal agreement and planning conditions. It’s worth noting that since 2013, previous applications for the redevelopment of the Averard Hotel have either been withdrawn or refused. A lack of affordable housing provision was cited as a partial reason for one such rejection.

The potential transformation of the Averard Hotel echoes a larger trend of historic building transformations in Central London. The Lord Nelson, a traditional Docklands boozer established in 1855, recently announced plans for a £220,000 interior and exterior revamp, while the Canons House project in South London completed a £4.4 million makeover, although it has faced criticism for shortcomings in accessibility and maintenance.