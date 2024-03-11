Ava Pickett Captures Susan Smith Blackburn Prize with '1536', A Tudor Tale of Female Bonding

Ava Pickett's '1536', a stirring drama set in Tudor England, has clinched this year's Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, spotlighting female, transgender, and non-binary playwrights. The play, celebrated for its exploration of female friendship amidst Anne Boleyn's arrest, was distinguished for its witty and incisive dialogue, earning Pickett a prestigious $25,000 award.

Insight into '1536'

Set against the backdrop of Tudor Essex, '1536' unfurls the narrative of three women engrossed in discussions about Anne Boleyn's apprehension. These discussions unravel against a canvas of rising puritanical misogyny, impacting their camaraderie and individual existences. Ava Pickett described her work as emanating from a concoction of fury and love, aiming to underscore the complexities of female friendships with authenticity and depth.

Award Ceremony Highlights

During a ceremony held at London's Royal Court Theatre, Pickett received not only the financial reward but also a signed print by the artist Willem de Kooning, marking a significant recognition of her talent. The play was initially commissioned by the Almeida Theatre as part of their Genesis programme, standing out among over 200 submissions for its 'sparkling dialogue' and 'thrilling, charismatic writing.'

Other Recognitions and Pickett's Journey

Pickett, who also boasts credits as a performer and writer for television and radio, has witnessed her play receive a special mention at the 2023 George Devine Award. Additionally, the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize ceremony acknowledged US playwright Justice Hehir with a special commendation for 'The Dowagers', alongside awards for the other finalists. Pickett's triumph follows a lineage of impactful works that have previously won the prize, underscoring the significance of this accolade in the realm of theatre.

The win not only emphasizes the importance of telling stories through the lens of historical and contemporary female experiences but also highlights the evolving dynamics of playwriting in addressing themes of friendship, power, and societal norms. As '1536' continues to garner acclaim, its success at the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize signifies a moment of celebration for narratives that champion female voices and complexities.