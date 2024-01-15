Audioboom Reports Historic Q4 Revenue Growth Despite Industry Challenges

In what can be termed as a significant turnaround, London-based podcasting giant, Audioboom, has reported a 37% revenue surge in the fourth quarter of 2023, amounting to a whopping $19.2 million. This figure marks a 5% increase compared to the same period the previous year, despite the broader industry issue caused by Apple’s decision to eliminate auto-download numbers, which resulted in a slight decrease in average global monthly downloads.

Advertising Marketplace Drives Growth

While the overall annual revenue of $65 million in 2023 represented a decline from the $74.9 million reported in 2022, Audioboom’s advertising marketplace, Showcase, saw a 35% revenue increase year on year. This growth was witnessed amid a global downturn in advertising, underscoring the resilience and adaptability of the platform.

2024: Looking Ahead with Optimism

Despite the challenges, Audioboom has already secured over $47 million in revenue for 2024 through advance bookings. CEO Stuart Last expressed an optimistic outlook for the advertising industry, emphasizing the commitment shown by brands during the upfronts booking season. The company’s leadership is firmly confident that the platform’s unique value proposition will continue to attract advertisers despite the broader market conditions.

The Morbid Effect

The revenue decline in 2022 was partly attributed to the loss of a popular podcast, Morbid, to a rival network, Wondery. The impact of this move was felt in the company’s financial performance, highlighting the critical role of popular content in driving growth in the podcasting sector. Moving forward, the company’s strategy will likely focus on nurturing and retaining its most popular and profitable content offerings.