ATM Robbers Sentenced to Over 30 Years for Explosive Heists

In a series of audacious crimes that shook the nation, Wesley Shepherd and Benjamin Thompson have been handed a combined sentence of over 30 years for their involvement in violent robberies. The pair, known for their criminal past, masterminded a scheme that led to the theft of 157,000 pounds from ATMs using improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Explosive Robberies at Stoke-on-Trent

The most notorious incident took place at a Co-op in Stoke-on-Trent, where the force of the explosion sent cash scattering and inflicted 5,800 pounds worth of damage. The robberies, typically executed under the cover of darkness, often saw the duo forcefully eject store workers before attempting to breach the ATMs.

A Premature Detonation and Injury Caught on CCTV

In a turn of events, a CCTV camera captured one such robbery where the IED detonated prematurely, injuring Thompson. Following this string of crimes, Shepherd and Thompson fled overseas but were eventually apprehended by the police in September. Their capture came about after they were spotted together in a vehicle.

Previous Convictions and a Disturbing New Tactic

Evidence collected at the scene, including high visibility vests, gloves, and a smoke flare, pointed to a well-planned escape attempt. Both Shepherd and Thompson had previously been convicted for similar crimes in 2010. The presiding judge, while sentencing the pair, described the robberies as 'planned and highly-organised' and noted the use of IEDs as a new and unsettling tactic.

Despite acknowledging both the intelligence and remorse of the defendants, the judge underlined the distress and danger their actions had inflicted on the victims. This included one woman who felt compelled to quit her job due to the trauma she experienced.