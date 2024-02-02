ATIK Dartford Closes Down: End of an Era for Iconic Nightclub

An era of nightlife in Dartford comes to an end as ATIK, a beloved institution with a rich history spanning four decades, shuts its doors forever. The closure comes in the wake of Rekom UK, the largest nightclub operator in the country, calling in administrators due to insurmountable financial difficulties. The failure to reach an agreement with the club's landlord led to the termination of the lease and, sadly, job losses for the hardworking staff.

The End of an Iconic Era

The venue, known under different names including Scala, Flicks, Air and Breathe, and Zens and Library over the years, was more than just a nightclub. It was a place where memories were created, where love stories began, and where good times were had. The news of its closure has been met with a wave of nostalgia, with patrons sharing stories of meeting their partners there and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere.

A Challenging Time for the Nightlife Sector

The decision to shut down the club comes after a particularly tough period for the nightlife industry, which has been hit hard by the cost of living crisis and rising operational costs like the national minimum wage and business rates. The Covid-19 pandemic has also played a significant role, disrupting the sector and putting a strain on businesses like ATIK.

Rekom UK's Financial Struggles

Rekom UK, which runs approximately 35 clubs and 12 late-night bars across the country, has been grappling with its own financial issues. The company was acquired by Rekom following the heavy impact of the pandemic, and has since been facing rising costs, including energy bills. This has led to the company filing a notice of intention to appoint administrators for a number of companies within the group. Despite the cherished memories and emotional significance of ATIK to its loyal patrons, the club's journey has come to an unfortunate end.