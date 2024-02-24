Subscribe

Embark on a Fulfilling Career: The Intersection of Psychology and Arts in Art Therapy

Explore the story of Peggy Daley and her fellow group members at Joseph Weld Hospice, where creative arts therapy has brought healing and hope. Witness the transformative power of community care and creative expression in this inspiring narrative.

María Alejandra Trujillo
Consider a fulfilling career in art therapy if you're intrigued by the intersection of psychology and the arts. Art therapists, acting as professional counselors, integrate art and psychotherapy to assist individuals in navigating challenges such as physical or mental illness, grief, and personal development.

Diverse Settings: Art Therapists Guide Healing Through Creative Mediums

Art therapists engage diverse populations in settings like community clinics, schools, and private practices. They employ a range of creative mediums, including music, storytelling, visual arts, and movement, to guide individuals in comprehending their emotions, identifying goals, and managing stress.

Licensing prerequisites differ by state, but typically, obtaining a master's degree in art therapy, combining arts and counseling coursework, is necessary to become a registered art therapist.

Explore Ottawa University's Top-Ranked Online Art Therapy Master's Program

Discover a suitable online art therapy master's program at Ottawa University-Phoenix, meeting our ranking criteria. This program, part of a master of arts in counseling (MAC) with a concentration in expressive arts therapy, aligns with Arizona's educational standards for associate counselor licensure. Students undergo a 900-clock-hour internship over seven semesters, offering valuable in-person experience.

Tailored for aspiring licensed professional counselors interested in art therapy, Ottawa University's online program equips students to leverage music, visual arts, movement, and writing to aid individuals from diverse backgrounds in healing and personal growth.

