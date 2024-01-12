en English
Sierra Leone

Asylum Seekers’ Struggle: Life on a UK Barge

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:37 pm EST
Asylum Seekers’ Struggle: Life on a UK Barge

Yusuf Deen Kargbo, an asylum seeker originally from Sierra Leone, stands on the deck of the Bibby Stockholm, a makeshift barge turned living quarters nestled in the heart of the United Kingdom. He gazes out at the water, the wind whipping through his hair, as he ponders the fate of his late roommate, Leonard Farruku. Farruku, only 27, was found lifeless in their shared space on 12th December, a tragic incident that has sent ripples of fear and concern through the community aboard the barge.

Life on the Barge: A Struggle for Survival

The Bibby Stockholm, designed to house up to 500 individuals, has become a symbol of the difficulties faced by asylum seekers in the UK. Kargbo, along with hundreds of others, were relocated to the barge after their original accommodations were abruptly changed. The living conditions on the barge have since become a critical point of concern for Kargbo and his companions. He worries that, unless improvements are made to their living arrangements, such tragic incidents will become more commonplace.

Medical and Mental Health Concerns

With the tragedy of Farruku’s passing, the mental health of the asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm has been thrust into the spotlight. Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders), an international humanitarian medical non-governmental organisation, has taken up the task of treating those residing at a site in Essex. However, the mental strain continues to weigh heavily on the individuals on the barge, as they grapple with the loss of a community member and the unnerving conditions of their dwelling.

The Struggles of Asylum Seekers: A Global Concern

Kargbo’s predicament underscores the broader struggles faced by asylum seekers worldwide. The question of adequate living conditions is one that reaches far beyond the shores of the UK, impacting asylum seekers across the globe. Whether it’s the Bibby Stockholm or a refugee camp in another part of the world, the quest for safety and stability continues to be a pressing issue for these individuals.

Sierra Leone United Kingdom
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

