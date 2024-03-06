Aston Martin's DBS Successor Spied: Vanquish Revival with V12 Power Expected in 2025

Amidst stringent fuel economy and emission regulations, the iconic V12 engine's time is ticking away. Aston Martin, under the leadership of Lawrence Stroll and Amedeo Felisa, is preparing to bid farewell to its powerful AE31 twin-turbo V12 between 2026 and 2027. The British automaker is now harnessing this engine's potential in the forthcoming successor to the DBS Superleggera, a prototype currently undergoing tests and speculated to be named the Vanquish.

Advertisment

Design Evolution and Performance Enhancements

Caught on camera in Germany, the camouflaged prototype showcases a distinct departure from its predecessor's design, featuring a massive radiator grille and hood vents for improved induction and cooling. Modifications extend to the rear end, side window line, and roofline, indicating a comprehensive overhaul. This prototype, shrouded in mystery, hints at broader tires, following the trend set by the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage with its wider Michelin Sport S 5 tires. Furthermore, a significant interior upgrade is anticipated, transitioning from the Mercedes-Benz COMAND system to a more advanced touchscreen infotainment setup.

Expanding the Aston Martin Portfolio

Advertisment

In a bold move outlined by Lawrence Stroll at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit in May 2023, Aston Martin Lagonda announced the launch of eight new models over the next 24 months. Among these, the DBS Superleggera/Vanquish stands out, poised to set a new benchmark for the brand's performance capabilities. With the DBS 770 Ultimate currently holding the title for the second most powerful road-going Aston Martin, expectations are high for the Vanquish to surpass it, aiming for an output of approximately 800 ps (789 hp). However, this places Aston Martin in direct competition with Ferrari's upcoming F167, rumored to boast 850 metric horsepower (838 hp), challenging the British marque to push its engineering limits further.

Future Prospects and Rivalries

As Aston Martin prepares to unveil the successor to the DBS Superleggera, the automotive world watches closely. The introduction of this model not only marks a significant moment in the company's history but also signals the end of an era for the beloved V12 engine. With the competitive landscape heating up, particularly with Ferrari's imminent launch of the F167, Aston Martin is under pressure to deliver a vehicle that not only matches but exceeds expectations. The potential revival of the Vanquish nameplate, coupled with cutting-edge design and performance enhancements, positions Aston Martin to make a powerful statement in the luxury sports car market.