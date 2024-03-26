Assange Could Be Killed By 'Death Penalty or Assassination', Wife Cries Out

In a decisive moment for press freedom, UK judges have put Julian Assange's extradition to the US on hold, seeking firm assurances regarding his treatment and potential sentencing. The co-founder of WikiLeaks, Assange faces charges in the United States for the publication of classified documents. This case, stretching over a decade, has ignited global debates on journalism, national security, and human rights.

Legal Battle Intensifies

On 26 March 2024, amidst a backdrop of international scrutiny, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Johnson delivered a ruling that could significantly alter Assange's fate. They have provided the US with a three-week ultimatum to offer guarantees that Assange will not face the death penalty or inhumane treatment upon extradition. This directive comes after Assange's legal team mounted a fervent argument against what they see as a politically motivated prosecution, potentially infringing on his human rights and freedom of speech.

Family and Global Reactions

Stella Assange, Julian's wife, has vocally criticized the potential extradition, raising concerns about the grave risk to her husband's life and well-being in US custody. She said her husband "could [also] be put in conditions that will drive him to take his own life" if he is extradited to the US, per LBC.

Mrs Assange labelled the current sentence "notoriously harsh". She added that the couple's two children "love coming to Belmarsh" to see Julian "even though the circumstances are difficult and harsh for them".

Meanwhile, public and international reactions have been mixed, with demonstrations supporting Assange's fight for freedom outside the Royal Courts of Justice, highlighting the case's broader implications for press freedom and transparency.