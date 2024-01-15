Aslef Train Drivers’ Union Announces New Strike Actions Amid Pay Dispute

Train operators from the Aslef union have declared a new series of strikes and an overtime ban, commencing at the end of January 2024. This industrial action, part of an ongoing pay dispute, is the latest episode in a lengthy battle that began in July 2022. The exact dates for the strikes remain undisclosed, but they are expected to impact several train companies between Tuesday 30th January and Monday 5th February.

Unresolved Dispute Escalates to Industrial Action

The announcement underscores the unresolved disagreement between Aslef and its employers. Aslef members, many of whom have not seen a pay raise in nearly five years, are pressuring both the train operating companies and the government for improved pay. The industrial action, including the refusal to work overtime from Monday 29th January to Tuesday 6th February, comes after similar rolling actions in December, indicating a deepening crisis within the rail industry.

Implications of Strikes on Rail Services

The planned industrial action will likely cause significant disruption to rail services. While the strikes will primarily affect firms contracted to the Department for Transport in England, cross-border services operated into Scotland and Wales may also experience disturbances. The strikes could potentially test new regulations aimed at maintaining a minimum level of service during industrial action, currently set at 40% in the transport sector.

Financial Impact of Ongoing Labour Disputes

The cost of industrial action to the rail industry is substantial, estimated at £716 million since the onset of disputes between unions and operators. The prolonged disruptions resulting from the strikes are likely to add to this financial burden.