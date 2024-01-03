Ashtead Group plc Continues Share Repurchase Programme with Buyback of 5,000 Shares

Ashtead Group plc, an international equipment rental company based in the UK, has announced a transaction in its own shares, as part of its ongoing share repurchase programme. On January 3, 2024, Ashtead repurchased 5,000 of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each. This buyback is a continuation of the up to $500 million share repurchase plan, first announced on May 2, 2023.

Details of the Transaction

The shares were bought back at an average price of 5,270 pence per share, with the lowest price at 5,234 pence and the highest at 5,326 pence. The shares were acquired through Barclays Capital Securities Limited. Following this transaction, the total number of ordinary shares in issue, excluding those held in Treasury, stands at 437,657,950. Ashtead now holds 13,696,883 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Implications for Shareholders

Shareholders and other entities with notification obligations can use the figure of 437,657,950 as the denominator for the purpose of notifying changes in their interest in the company, in compliance with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The announcement also includes a reference to the detailed information on the individual share purchases, which is provided in an attached document titled ‘Ashtead Transaction Summary 3 January ’24.pdf’.

About Ashtead Group plc

Ashtead Group plc operates in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Under the Sunbelt Rentals brand, it operates over 1,000 stores across these regions. The company’s stock has seen fluctuations in short interest and has reported quarterly earnings data, with a declared dividend for stockholders. It pays a dividend that is higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. For further inquiries related to this transaction, Ashtead Group plc has provided contact details for their Director of Investor Relations, Will Shaw.