Ashdown Forest Trust Seeks Grant for Environmental Recovery: A Real-Life 100 Acre Wood Revival

The Ashdown Forest Trust, in an unprecedented move that aligns man and nature, has taken a decisive step towards environmental conservation and species recovery. In partnership with 42 landowners and farmers in East Sussex, the trust has applied for a £750,000 grant from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ (Defra) Landscape Recovery scheme. This initiative, far from being a momentary endeavor, supports the initial two-year planning stage of large-scale environmental projects, fostering a vision of long-term continuation.

Reviving Ashdown’s Legacy

For those unacquainted, Ashdown Forest is known far beyond its woodland borders. It holds a special place in the hearts of literary enthusiasts as the inspiration for the whimsical 100 Acre Wood in A.A. Milne’s beloved Winnie the Pooh stories. Milne, who resided in the forest during the 1920s, immortalized this natural haven in his tales, and the trust aims to preserve and enhance this legacy.

The funding aims to accomplish more than mere preservation; it is designed to facilitate sustainable farming practices, enhancing nature recovery, and reintroducing various species that once thrived in this habitat. Among the expected returnees are nightingales, turtle doves, pine martens, and beavers, creatures that have been absent from the region for decades.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

Mark Infield, the trust’s landscape recovery manager, paints a picture of a future where man and nature cohabit a connected, improved, and expanded landscape. “We aim to create a landscape that is bigger, better, and joined up,” Infield said. The plans include measures to encourage the growth of native trees and other species long absent from the area.

Local Participation and Legacy

Local participation in this grand vision is robust and personified by farmer Nick Attwell from Nutley. Attwell has joined the scheme with a heartfelt hope: that future generations, including his granddaughter, will be able to enjoy the presence of diverse wildlife. This sentiment underscores the scheme’s goal: to ensure that the fictional 100 Acre Wood continues to inspire not just on the pages of a book, but in real life as well.