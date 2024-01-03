en English
Business

ASEL Announces New Leadership Team: Dan Hardy, Martin Smethurst, and Brendan Musgrove

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:09 am EST
ASEL Announces New Leadership Team: Dan Hardy, Martin Smethurst, and Brendan Musgrove

Dan Hardy, boasting over 25 years of expertise in the security industry, has stepped into a leadership role at ASEL. Hardy, previously the Group Head of Global Security at TUI Group and holding positions at Amberstone, an ASEL portfolio company, has been appointed as the Group Managing Director. Joining the leadership ranks alongside Hardy are Martin Smethurst as Chief Customer Officer and Brendan Musgrove as Chief Operating Officer for Manned Guarding.

ASEL’s New Leadership Team

Martin Smethurst brings over 33 years of sales experience from leading companies such as Oracle and Cisco. His role as Chief Customer Officer will be pivotal in maintaining ASEL’s reputation as a customer-focused security solution provider. Brendan Musgrove, with his history of managing security operations at companies like Total Security Services Ltd. and Cordant Services, is an ideal fit as the Chief Operating Officer for Manned Guarding.

Departure of Former CEO

The reshuffle in ASEL’s leadership comes in the wake of the departure of its recent CEO, Jason Trigg, who helmed the company for five years since its inception. Trigg, who led the company through significant growth, including the acquisition of Amberstone, left the company at the end of 2023.

Optimism for the Future

Frank Argenbright, Executive Chairman of the Argenbright Group, expressed his gratitude towards Trigg for his valuable contribution and articulated his optimism for the new leadership team. ASEL, a prominent security services provider in the UK and Europe, continues to provide diverse, technology-led security solutions tailored to various sectors.

Business Security United Kingdom
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

