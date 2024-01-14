Asda Tests Four-Day Working Week Amid Fuel Price Scrutiny

Asda, one of the UK’s leading supermarket chains, is spearheading a progressive move towards flexible working conditions, conducting a trial since September 2023 that allows store managers to enjoy a four-day working week without compromising their pay or benefits. The experiment is being conducted across 20 select stores and aims to alleviate concerns surrounding the significant 13.9% turnover rate among the company’s retail managers, a factor that has prompted the co-owners to reevaluate their approach towards employee satisfaction and retention.

Flexible Working: A Trend Gaining Momentum

In an era where work-life balance is being increasingly prioritized, Asda’s trial is part of a broader trend sweeping across the UK. A growing number of companies are cognizant of the value of reduced working hours, with 61 businesses across various sectors committing to similar practices. The benefits are apparent, with significant reductions in stress and illness rates among employees, thereby fostering a healthier and more productive workforce.

Positive Feedback and Unwavering Support

The trial, which is set to conclude at the end of January 2024, has been met with positive feedback from participating colleagues. Asda’s commitment to employee satisfaction goes beyond the four-day working week. The company has invested a considerable £325m since 2022 in augmenting the pay for store-based and logistics colleagues, a move that has also led to a decline in colleague turnover.

Fuel Price Controversy: A Stumbling Block

Despite the positive strides being made in employee welfare, Asda’s co-owners, TDR Capital and billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, find themselves under the microscope over accusations of increased fuel margins during the cost-of-living crisis. The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that Asda’s fuel margins have noticeably risen compared to 2019 levels. The company was also found to be slower in passing on reductions in retail fuel prices in regions devoid of competition. In response, Asda has taken the step of displaying live fuel prices online, a move prompted by pressure from the CMA and the Government.