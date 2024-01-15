en English
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
In an effort to assist families amid the ongoing cost of living crisis, Asda, a leading UK supermarket chain, has made significant changes to its pricing and voucher policies for baby formula. The retailer has announced a price reduction on six lines of Aptamil baby formula products, with most of them seeing a 7% decrease on average. This move comes in response to a fall in production costs from the formula manufacturer, Danone.

Asda’s New Pricing and Voucher Policies

Asda’s new pricing strategy is aimed at passing the benefits of lower manufacturing costs directly to the consumers. The price reduction affects a number of Aptamil products, including the First Baby Milk Formula from Birth, Follow On Baby Milk Formula Powder for 6-12 months, Toddler Milk for 1+ year, Baby Toddler Milk Formula Powder for 2+ years, and Hungry First Baby Milk Formula from Birth. The prices for these products now range from £13.50 to £18.00.

In addition to the price cuts, Asda has also lifted the previous restrictions on the use of loyalty vouchers for purchasing baby formula. As of January 15, customers can use their Asda Rewards vouchers to buy any baby formula product in-store. This change allows customers to convert their Asda Rewards cashpot into vouchers, facilitating the purchase of baby formula for the first time with this method.

Asda’s Commitment to Supporting Families

Kris Comerford, Asda’s Chief Commercial Officer, has emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting families in purchasing essential items like baby formula, especially during these challenging economic times. By swiftly implementing these changes, Asda is ensuring that families can manage their budgets more effectively and continue to provide for their children.

Business Economy United Kingdom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

