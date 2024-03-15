Ascension Memorial: Kites with Covid Victims' Faces to Fly in Bristol Event

In a heartfelt tribute to those lost during the Covid-19 pandemic, a unique memorial event titled 'Ascension' is set to take place in Bristol. The project, conceived by artist Luke Jerram, will see the skies adorned with kites bearing the portraits of the deceased, on the poignant four-year anniversary of the UK's first lockdown. This initiative aims to offer a communal space for remembrance and healing, at a time when the world appears to be moving on from the crises of the pandemic.

Remembering Through Art

Jerram's 'Ascension' project opens a new chapter in the collective mourning process, inviting families and friends to submit photographs of their loved ones lost to Covid-19. These images, ranging from recent pictures to those capturing the essence of lives lived fully, are transformed into vibrant kites. On March 23, these kites will take to the skies, each one a moving tribute to an individual's life and legacy. The act of kite flying, according to Jerram, not only connects the earth with the sky but also symbolically bridges the gap between the participants and their memories of the departed.

A Legacy of Connection

With an illustrious background in creating engaging public art, Jerram views 'Ascension' as more than just an event; it's a communal act of healing. The project underscores the importance of remembering those we've lost, not just as victims of a global pandemic but as individuals with rich, unique stories. Among the portraits are veterans, couples who passed away together, and individuals in the prime of their life, all of whom are commemorated through this poignant act of remembrance.

Healing Through Creativity

The 'Ascension' event promises to be a cathartic experience for participants and onlookers alike, offering a moment of reflection and connection amidst the ongoing challenges of the pandemic's aftermath. As kites with the faces of the departed soar, they bring not only a visual spectacle to Bristol's skies but also a profound sense of collective solace and remembrance. This event, situated at the intersection of art and mourning, exemplifies the potential for creativity to foster healing and hope in the face of loss.

As the kites ascend, they carry with them the memories and spirits of those gone too soon, symbolizing an ongoing connection that defies physical absence. This innovative memorial serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of those we've lost and the strength found in community and collective remembrance.