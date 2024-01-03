Artemis Alpha Trust Plc Announces Major Share Acquisition by Thomas Smethers

In a significant financial move, Artemis Alpha Trust Plc announced that Thomas Smethers, a person closely associated with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR), has acquired ordinary shares of the company. The transaction, which took place on January 3, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange (XLON), under the Main Market category, involved the purchase of 16,000 Ordinary shares at a price of 3.31 GBP per share, totaling 19,884.60 GBP.

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc and the Transaction’s Significance

Artemis Alpha Trust Plc, identified by the ISIN number GB0004355946 and the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756, is a public limited company. The acquisition of shares by Thomas Smethers, who holds a close association with a PDMR, signals a strong vote of confidence in the company’s financial outlook and strategic objectives.

Regulatory Compliance and Notification

The transaction was carried out in accordance with the UK Market Abuse Regulation, signifying adherence to the highest standards of corporate governance and financial transparency. Artemis Fund Managers Limited, acting as the company secretary, is the authorized official responsible for making this notification, ensuring the investment community stays informed about key financial moves within the organization.

Broader Market Impacts

Transactions of this nature often have broader implications for the financial market and industry insiders will be keenly observing the potential impact on Artemis Alpha Trust Plc’s share price and overall market performance. The purchase represents an initial notification of the transaction, indicating future investment decisions by key personnel may be forthcoming.