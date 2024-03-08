Art in the Squares: Dorset Community Project Invites All Ages to Paint Outdoors

Registration is now open for Art in the Squares, this summer's vibrant community art project set to transform various locations in Dorset into open-air studios. Organized by Art in Poundbury, the event is scheduled for Saturday, June 22, offering a unique opportunity for artists and art enthusiasts of all levels to engage in a day of creativity and camaraderie.

Event Details and Participation

The day-long painting extravaganza will kick off at Jubilee Hall at 10 am, where participants will disperse to one of five designated painting spots. With categories for artists under 16, amateur artists, and professional artists, the event is inclusively structured to welcome individuals from all walks of life. Judging will conclude the day, culminating in two prizes per category and the chance for winners to feature in a winter exhibition. According to Artistic Director Judy Tate, the event is as much about fostering community spirit as it is about art, aiming to bring people together for a fun, family-friendly day out.

Locations and Inspirations

Among the chosen locations are Duchy Farmhouse and Queen Mother Square, each offering distinct architectural and natural landscapes to inspire artists. The Royal Pavilion Green, Coade Square, and Hayward Square are also on the list, providing a variety of scenic views ranging from rolling green fields to quaint terraced housing. The diversity of these locations promises a rich tapestry of artistic interpretations, potentially spanning classical, contemporary, and abstract styles.

Last year's event, Art in the Park, attracted around 90 participants, and organizers are hoping to build on that success. The emphasis on inclusivity and community engagement remains strong, with Tate herself planning to join the artists. The event is weather-dependent, with a cancellation notice possible 48 hours in advance in case of heavy rain. Entry is free for children under 16, with a nominal fee of £5 for those over 16. Registration can be completed online, inviting everyone to embrace the joy of painting in the great outdoors.