Art Historian's $35 Brooch Discovery Sells for $12,000: A Tale of YouTube and Victorian Design

Flora Steel, an art historian residing in Rome, stumbled upon a significant find over three decades after its purchase. In an unforeseen twist of fate, a YouTube video unveiled the true value of a Victorian-era brooch, originally bought for a mere $35 at an English Midlands antique fair. This revelation led to the brooch, a creation of the renowned designer William Burges, fetching about $12,000 at an auction held by Gildings Auctioneers.

Unexpected Discovery

Steel's journey with the silver brooch, adorned with lapis lazuli, malachite, and pink coral, began 36 years ago. It was not until a serendipitous moment last year, while watching a 2011 BBC story on "Antiques Roadshow," that she recognized the design shown by presenter Geoffrey Munn as identical to her own accessory. The realization that she owned a piece by William Burges, whose work is considered the "almost-holy grail of Victorian 19th century design," transformed her view of the brooch from a mere ornament to a valuable historical artifact.

Auction Success and Beyond

Following this discovery, Steel decided to auction the brooch, which led to its sale for £9,500 (around $12,000) to a private collector. The brooch's design, inscribed with the initials "JCG," was intended for the wedding of Rev. John Gibson and Caroline Bendyshe in 1864, linking it directly to a significant period in Victorian art and design. Steel, who has battled breast cancer, plans to donate part of the proceeds to breast cancer research, with additional funds set aside for personal enjoyment and her son's benefit.

Legacy of William Burges

William Burges is celebrated for his contributions to Victorian architecture and design, notably Cardiff Castle. The sale of Steel's brooch underscores the enduring allure and value of Burges's work, which continues to captivate collectors and historians alike. The brooch's journey from a forgotten piece in a closet to a treasured historical artifact highlights the unpredictable paths through which the significance of art and design can be rediscovered.

The story of Flora Steel and her Victorian-era brooch not only sheds light on the personal histories intertwined with such objects but also on the broader narrative of art history's hidden treasures. It serves as a reminder of the unexpected connections between past and present, and the ways in which art continues to reveal its mysteries.