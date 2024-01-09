en English
Arriva Wales Withdraws Bus Service to Llandegla: A Village in Controversy

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Arriva Wales Withdraws Bus Service to Llandegla: A Village in Controversy

The tranquillity of the village of Llandegla in Denbighshire has been interrupted by the announcement of a local bus service withdrawal, set to commence from January 14. The decision was made by Arriva Wales following a review of their North Wales routes, induced by the recent implementation of a 20mph speed limit. This news has sent shockwaves through the community, triggering a wave of apprehension and critique.

Community Backlash and Implications

Councillor Gwyneth Dillon of the Llandegla Community Council has been vocal about the significant impact the termination of the service will have on the villagers. The forthcoming transportation void is expected to hit various demographics within the village, particularly the elderly residents and college students who heavily rely on the bus for commuting.

Concerns About Safety

In addition to these potential hardships, concerns have been raised about the safety of the new bus stop’s location. Described as perilous due to its placement at a crossroads, the location lacks adequate lighting, pavements, and shelter, thereby posing a severe safety risk to the village’s residents.

Criticisms Directed at Arriva Wales

Dillon has criticized Arriva Wales for the lack of proper consultation and forewarning given to the community about these drastic changes. The transportation company has been accused of neglecting their duty to communicate effectively and consider the welfare of the village’s residents.

In defense of the alterations, Arriva Wales has claimed on its website that the changes across North Wales are a consequence of the new speed restriction. It has assured that while the timetable for service numbers 51 and X51 will be revised, the frequency of buses will remain unchanged.

As the village braces itself for the impending transportation upheaval, ITV Wales has reached out to Arriva Wales and the Welsh Government, seeking their comments on the situation.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

