Ariel, the Six-Legged Spaniel, Starts New Life Post Successful Surgery

In a heartening turn of events, an 11-week-old spaniel named Ariel, born with six legs, has successfully undergone surgery to remove her extra limbs. Abandoned in a Pembrokeshire supermarket car park, Ariel was rescued and nurtured back to health after an international fundraising campaign raised approximately £15,000.

Ariel's Complex Medical Condition

Ariel was not just another puppy; she was born with multiple birth defects. Her extra limbs made her resemble a mermaid's tail, inspiring her name, Ariel, after Disney's Little Mermaid. However, Ariel's challenges extended beyond her visible deformities. She had an additional vulva, a single kidney, and a poorly formed pelvis that affected her muscle tone. Ariel's condition, polydactylism, is a genetic anomaly that results in additional toes on a dog's paws.

Successful Surgery at Langford Vets

The life-changing surgery took place at Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital in Somerset. Surgeon Aaron Lutchman performed the complex operation, which was fraught with concerns that one of Ariel's normal limbs might need to be amputated. However, much to everyone's relief, all four of Ariel's working limbs were saved. Post-surgery, Ariel showed remarkable resilience and is now recovering well.

Global Support and Future Prospects

The story of Ariel has touched hearts worldwide, with support pouring in from distant corners like New York and Australia. Greenacres Rescue's founder, Mikey Lawlor, and Langford Vets' hospital director, Vicki Black, have expressed their gratitude for the global support. Ariel is expected to undergo several weeks of physiotherapy and recovery before being considered for adoption. Her journey, from being abandoned to finding a new lease on life, is a testament to the power of communal effort and medical advancement.