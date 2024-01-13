en English
Europe

Arctic Winds Set to Bring Major Cold Snap to the UK

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:38 am EST
The United Kingdom is bracing itself for a significant temperature drop as Arctic winds are expected to unleash a cold snap next week. Forecasters predict rural regions could experience temperatures as low as -10C (14F). Meteorologists have highlighted the regions that could be most severely hit by this cold snap.

Warning of Icy Temperatures

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in northern Scotland and Northern Ireland. The warning is to remain in place from Sunday until late Monday, with the possibility of travel disruptions, power cuts, and injuries due to slips and falls. Coastal areas in the north and across London are anticipated to see snowfall. The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health weather alerts, and Cold Weather Payments have also been triggered.

Impact on Health

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, has emphasized the health risks posed by the cold weather, particularly for those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions. The UK Health Security Agency has extended its cold health alert for all of England until next Thursday, urging the over 65s and those with health conditions to be cautious.

Travel Disruption Expected

Motorists have been advised to carry extra items in case of breakdowns and ensure their vehicles are equipped to handle the conditions when snow falls next week. Severe weather warnings have been issued for some areas, with travel disruption expected. Longer journey times by road, bus, and train are likely. Freezing conditions could impact travel plans, with potential hazards such as snow and ice.

Continued Weather Updates

Forecasters expect the freezing conditions to persist throughout the week, with temperatures, especially in the north, remaining low. The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times. The UK is preparing for an Arctic chill next week, with up to 4 inches of snow expected to fall in just a few hours. Snow is expected to last until Wednesday, with potential travel disruption and hazardous conditions.

Europe United Kingdom Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

